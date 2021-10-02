Exeedme (XED) Price Tops $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Exeedme has a market cap of $28.38 million and $646,950.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00106224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00146338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,791.98 or 1.00245677 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.76 or 0.06860554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

