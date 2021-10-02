MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Up 21.8% Over Last Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.34 million and $253.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00147340 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 234,301,796 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

