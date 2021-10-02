Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $426,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,281,000 after buying an additional 1,147,783 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,213,000 after buying an additional 673,798 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,198,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 773,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after buying an additional 269,072 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,055,000 after buying an additional 257,279 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.52. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

