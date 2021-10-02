Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,501,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,309,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ opened at $213.48 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.04.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

