Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,124 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Tilray worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,719,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 601.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 302,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 259,018 shares in the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC cut shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.52.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.