Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 23.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after buying an additional 159,971 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

ENB opened at $40.02 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.