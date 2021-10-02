Belt (BELT) Price Up 83.4% This Week

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00067398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00106539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00146492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,567.19 or 0.99601446 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.69 or 0.06923921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.