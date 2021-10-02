Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $39.57 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.551 dividend. This is a boost from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is 82.88%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.