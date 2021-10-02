Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 8,307 Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 55,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91.

