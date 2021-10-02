Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 8,307 Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 55,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.