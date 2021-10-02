Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $569.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $604.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.66. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $328.56 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

