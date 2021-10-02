Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,231 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,021 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after buying an additional 47,050 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock worth $580,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $129.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $127.80 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

