Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires 15,070 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Facebook by 40.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2,665.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $435,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,888 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.23.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $27,244,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,506,715 shares of company stock valued at $904,756,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $343.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

