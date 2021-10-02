Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,713 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,325,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $75,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,107 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $262.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average is $57.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

