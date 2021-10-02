Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after acquiring an additional 340,798 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,655,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $43,778,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,229,000 after purchasing an additional 224,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,318,000 after purchasing an additional 171,323 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $206.87 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.57. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

