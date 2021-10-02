Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,897 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $20,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.08. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DADA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. lifted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

