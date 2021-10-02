Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 543 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of StoneCo worth $19,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 9.1% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in StoneCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 70.3% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after buying an additional 235,608 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. New Street Research initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.