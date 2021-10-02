Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Short Interest Update

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the August 31st total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,483,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BPSR opened at $0.08 on Friday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.
About Organicell Regenerative Medicine
