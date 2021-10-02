BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Update

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BLSFY opened at $71.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.53. BlueScope Steel has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $90.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.1441 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLSFY. Jefferies Financial Group cut BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CLSA upgraded shares of BlueScope Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

