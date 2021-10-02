Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $173.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.