Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $144.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.34.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

