Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48.

