Advisor Partners LLC Sells 214 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY opened at $165.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

