Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 72.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,595 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $368.03 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.