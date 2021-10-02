Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 16,621 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,621 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,473 shares of company stock worth $17,841,693. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $166.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.23 and a 52-week high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

