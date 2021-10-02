iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of SUSB stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03.

