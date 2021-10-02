Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend by 84.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF opened at $37.91 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.