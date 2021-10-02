Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.