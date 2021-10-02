Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on October 25th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th.

Dime Community Bancshares has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $886,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.