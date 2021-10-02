CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wolfe Research currently has $160.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.53.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $127.18 on Friday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,610 shares of company stock worth $23,556,971. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after buying an additional 157,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,570,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

