2,312 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. MSCI accounts for 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.5% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth $361,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $610.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $628.74 and a 200 day moving average of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

