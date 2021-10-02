XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 17,572 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,572 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 18.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,994.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 299,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after buying an additional 285,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,959,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,908,000 after buying an additional 88,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 13.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.