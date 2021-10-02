XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.02 Million in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NIO by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in NIO by 13.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,361,000 after purchasing an additional 897,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,312,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,049,000 after purchasing an additional 297,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NIO by 56.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,600,000 after purchasing an additional 266,614 shares during the period. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.02.

NYSE:NIO opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

