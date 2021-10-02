Wade G W & Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 78.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.03.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $347.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

