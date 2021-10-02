Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

