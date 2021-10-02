Wade G W & Inc. Buys 834 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $118.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.52. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

