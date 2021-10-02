Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $88,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.77.

CYBR opened at $159.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -147.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $171.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.12.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.