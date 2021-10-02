Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,913 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for about 1.2% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,214,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,899,000 after purchasing an additional 287,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

NYSE WAL opened at $110.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $110.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

