Strategic Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 1.0% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth $73,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $335.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $190.21 and a 52-week high of $374.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.16 and its 200 day moving average is $325.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

