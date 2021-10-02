Strategic Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 94,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,163.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 48,161 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avantor by 323.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,517,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after buying an additional 1,159,167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 79.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 0.3% during the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 205,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $652,766.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,251 shares of company stock worth $18,409,598. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

