Short Interest in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Expands By 824.6%

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, an increase of 824.6% from the August 31st total of 24,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 461,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, CFO Linda K. Frauendorfer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory A. Fairhead sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $35,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,049 shares of company stock worth $232,524. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SigmaTron International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SigmaTron International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.55%.

Separately, TheStreet raised SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

