Short Interest in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) Expands By 903.8%

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, an increase of 903.8% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000.

Shares of FSRX stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

