$66.89 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report $66.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.34 million and the highest is $67.20 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $61.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $269.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.91 million to $274.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $285.61 million, with estimates ranging from $280.68 million to $290.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Information Services Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Information Services Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 103,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:III opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $352.33 million, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

