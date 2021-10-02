Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.810-$1.867 EPS.

NOMD stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

