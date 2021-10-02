Urus (URUS) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last Week

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Urus coin can now be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Urus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00055283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.55 or 0.00237847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00116769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.