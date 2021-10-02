Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) PT at $8.60

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several brokerages have commented on LCSHF. HSBC cut shares of Lancashire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

