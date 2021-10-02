$0.72 EPS Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.11 million.

IART has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 93.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,677 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

