Brokerages Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Target Price at C$16.10

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSK shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

PSK opened at C$13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.88 and a 1 year high of C$15.73. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.40.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.00 million. Equities analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

