Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.78 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

