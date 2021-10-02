Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 174,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $353,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $31.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

