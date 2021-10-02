BitCoal (COAL) Trading Up 12.5% Over Last Week

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $21,485.50 and approximately $4.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.21 or 0.00536678 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

